Janice Pletcher, 56, of Dallesport, Wash. passed away May 21, 2019. Janice was born June 25, 1963, in Goldendale, Wash., to Melvin and Myrna Thornburg.
She was a very caring person and would do anything for anyone in need. She lived in Idaho for about 20 years where she had her daughter, Amy, who was her pride and joy.
Janice was at home in the boat fishing or spending time with loved ones. She also enjoyed a good book or working on her “yard art.”
She is survived by her father Melvin; daughter Amy Gajda, son-in-law Jeff Gajda; sisters, Jayne Fischer and Jodie Norquist; brother Jim Thornburg; aunt Linda; uncle Vernon; several nieces; nephews and her beloved dog Ozzy. Janice was preceded in death by her mother Myrna Thornburg; and husband Glenn Miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.