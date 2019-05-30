Jerilyn Hansen Dodson passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, May 17, 2019, in The Dalles, Oregon.
Jerilyn was the first child born to Bart and Elda (Severe) Hansen in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 14, 1944.
In the early 1950’s the Hansen family moved to The Dalles. Jerilyn graduated from The Dalles High School in 1962. After High School, Jerilyn waitressed at several places in The Dalles including The Handout and Ole’s Supper Club.
In 1965 she was married to William Leslie Dodson and the couple had two children; Trudy and William. The marriage ended in divorce. Jerilyn married Eliseo Robles in 1976. She and Eliseo moved to Brewster, Washington where Jeffory was born. Her second marriage also ended in divorce and she was single for the remainder of her earthly life.
In 1984 Jerilyn graduated from Heritage College with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She would later add a Spanish language Bilingual endorsement. Jerilyn worked for many years in the Bridgeport and Brewster, Washington school districts. She moved back to Oregon in the mid 1990’s, teaching in Woodburn, McMinnville and finishing her career in Dayton.
She retired in 2007 after a diagnosis of congestive heart failure. Jerilyn lived her retirement years at Fairlawn Village in Gresham, Oregon. Jerilyn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she taught Sunday School to young and old. She was a great storyteller who loved reading, movies, laughter, playing games, costumes and decorating her home for every holiday!
Jerilyn is survived by her three children; Trudy (Brian) Lupkes, Bill (Melody) Dodson and Jeff (Clarinda) Dodson. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Hannah, Parker and Eli Lupkes, Randy Udell, Billy, Ian and RaeAnne Dodson and Nathan Dodson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Bart and Elda, siblings; Deborah, Richard, Trudy, Joy and Jayne and grandson Michael Dodson.
A small graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at I.O.O.F. Three Mile Cemetery in The Dalles, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Oregon Chapter at fightcf.cff.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.