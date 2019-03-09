Joecile June Higley

Joecile Higley passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2019, in Portland Ore., at the age of 78.
Joecile June Blaylock was born June 11, 1940, to Boyce and Kathryn Blaylock at their home in Grass Valley, Ore. She joined two sisters Barbara and Jerrine and later a brother Orville. They were all raised in Grass Valley and related to just about everyone in the county in one way or another like the families of Blaylock, Belshe, Eakin and Higley.
Joecile went to Grass Valley grade school and graduated from Sherman High School in Moro, Ore. in 1958.
She married her high school sweetheart Tom O. Higley on Aug. 30, 1959, and they moved to La Grande, Ore., where Tom finished his college education. They moved to Pendleton, Ore., and raised their two children Shawn and Kimberly.
She became a hairdresser and after Tom’s death she moved to The Dalles, Ore., and worked at Joan’s Beauty Salon for many years. She loved her job and enjoyed her many clients.
Joecile was a long-time member of the Christian Science Church in The Dalles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; niece; and husband.
She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Higley of Pendleton; son Shawn Higley (Leslie) of Portland, Ore.; and their children, Austin, Alex and Gabby; sisters Barbara Paige (Jack) of Portland; Jerrine Belshe (Jim) of Wasco, Ore.; brother Orville Blaylock (Shirley) of Moro; and beloved nieces and nephews.
At her request, no public funeral or service will be held and gifts may be made in her memory to Providence St. Vincent Hospice Services, Special Olympics or Oregon State Beaver Nation Football!
