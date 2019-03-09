Kay Marie Osborne

God let her family enjoy her for 58 years. He called her home to be with Him for eternity on February 18, 2019.
Kay has brought so much joy, fun, laughter and love to those who knew her.
Kay left all her pain, grief, tears and heartaches as she headed for home.
Kay was the daughter of Lecil Ray Still and Florence Brock and step-father Ernest J. Brock. She was sister to Melvin Ray Still.
Kay enjoyed riding motorcycle in the summer with her husband Jack, working in the yard, cooking for her family and friends, but most of all Kay loved being with her children and grandchildren.
Kay worked may years as a clerk for Fred Meyers, Cub Foods and Food 4 Less after graduation from The Dalles High School.
She is survived by her husband Jack Osborne Jr.; mother Florence Brock; father-in-law Jack Osborne Sr.; sister-in-law Jane Ranslem (Don); sons, Jack III (Ashley), Travis, Dylan (Rachel), Isic Barker (Julia) and Harley Quest (Kaylie); eight grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Kay is preceded in death by her father Lecil Ray Still; and step-father Ernest J. Brock.
