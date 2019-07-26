Kevin Scott Harvey, 55, of Dufur, formerly of La Grande, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cove Ascension School on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:30 pm.
Kevin was born on January 27, 1964, in Portland, Ore., to John and Sharon (Sample) Harvey. He resided in La Grande, Ore.; Ft. Carson, Colo.; Ft. Lewis, Wash.; Nampa, Idaho; Ft. Vancouver, Wash. and Dufur, Ore. He attended La Grande Middle School and graduated from La Grande High School. He was married to Constance Anne Morrison for 36 years.
Kevin was employed with La Grande Albertsons, P & L Associates, La Grande, U.S. Army retired 22 ½ years, 15 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he was a National Trainer for Rigging and Cranes. His family always came first, but he also enjoyed hunting, fishing old cars and was a barbeque master. He loved to cook and wanted everyone to enjoy his food. Kevin received numerous awards during his 22 ½ years with the U.S. Army. He also received the prestigious Recruiting Ring and the highest award ever given for recruiting, the Glen E. Morrell Award. Kevin exceeded in his family, military, career and life.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Constance; son, John Harvey of Pendleton, Ore.; daughter, Jammie Harvey of Dufur, Ore.; parents, John and Sharon Harvey; brothers, Sean Harvey of La Grande, Ore., and Erik Harvey (Soni) of La Grande; sister, Kelley Gray (Steve) of Caldwell, Idaho; father-in-law, Raymond Burgett, of Cove, Ore.; 5 grandchildren; 8 nieces and nephews and aunts, Betty Harvey and Diana Campbell. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Mike Harvey; “mom” mother-in-law, Patricia E. Burgett; grandparents, Emery and Frida Sample and grandparents, Art and Elinore Peppin.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.