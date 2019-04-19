Lana J. Lay (Donnell) daughter of Stephen and Evelyn Donnell passed away April 12, 2019.
She leaves behind her husband, Kent Lay (married Nov. 5, 1990); children, Evelyn, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Shayna, Alicia; 13 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be at the Lyle Celebration Center in Lyle, Wash., on Saturday, April 20, 2019, 4 p.m., potluck to follow.
