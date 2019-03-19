LaNette E. Theroux

LaNette Theroux passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2019, with her husband and son by her side. She was born to John Erwin and Evelyn Mary (Eckley) Wilson in Union County, Oregon.
She lived in various places throughout Oregon, Alaska, New Mexico and moved to Dallesport, Wash., after retirement.
She was a loving mother of 4 children, Edward L. Rassmussen, Mark E. McHargue, Robert J. McHargue and Rene’ J. Dorr. She was one of seven children (Carolyn Carlton, Ervina Hoffman, Shirley Taylor, Dallas Wilson, Sharron Ables and Cathy Kelly).
She married Robert E. Theroux on December 31, 1976, and became a part of his manufactured home transport and set-up business until she retired.
Her favorite things were her family, her dogs, hummingbirds and chickens.
LaNette was preceded in death by her son Mark; sisters Carolyn and Cathy; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband; siblings, Ervina, Shirley, Sharron and Dallas; children, Edward, Robert, Rene’; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and close friends.
