Larry Lange

He was preceded in death by his father William Lange, mother Lois Lange, fellow fire fighter, friend and acquaintances, his animals, Bruce the pig, Billie the goat, Shelby his dog and Sassy his cat.
Larry is survived by his sister Linda Lange, San Diego, Calif., and soulmate, Jeremiah Bary, wife of 32 years, Sue Lange, daughter Laurie White of The Dalles, Ore., granddaughter Hayley Lexow Parsons, BZ Corner, Wash., husband Jason, Rachel Lexow, Bossier City, La., Laura Lexow, soulmate Joel Freeman. Grandson Coby White and girlfriend Skywater White, four great-grand sons, Garrett Parsons, Bradley Parsons, Owen Freeman, Elliot Freeman, one great granddaughter, Amethyst Rose White. Sister-in-law Eva Henserling, Kansas,Virginia Chandler and husband Mark, Leroy, Kan., Brother-in-law Alan McJunkin and girlfriend Donna Postelwaite. Numerous nieces and nephews, Jay and Mary Kay Kane, Michael and Kristen Kane and family, Steve and Stacey Kane and family, and last but not least his protector, sidekick and all around best friend Sassy his faithful dog.
A go fund me account has been set up at Rivermark Credit Union. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
