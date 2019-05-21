Lincoln Walter Hackett, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., since 1956, passed away on May 13, 2019, at age 94. A memorial service will be held at the Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home Chapel, 1100 Kelly Ave, The Dalles on June 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. with arrangements handled by Spencer, Libby and Powell.
“Link” was born near Yakima, Wash., on Dec. 13, 1924. He grew up on the family homestead in Wiley City, Wash., where he graduated. As a youngster, he enjoyed herding cattle in the mountains with his dad, tending to farm chores, and playing baseball with his friends.
In 1943, when he was 18, Link joined the Navy with his brother where they were assigned to the Seabees. During WWII, Link served during the liberation of the Philippines. He finished his service in Japan before returning home in 1946 with an honorable discharge.
Link married Oleta Fern Whittenberg on June 5, 1947, in Yakima, where they initially made their home. They were happily married for 71 years. Their only child, Gary Hackett, was born in 1948.
In 1953, Link completed a four-year apprenticeship and became a Journeyman Sheet Metal Worker. After several years honing his craft, in 1956, Link moved to The Dalles where he purchased his own shop, which eventually became known as “Link’s Custom Sheet Metal.” He was well known for his ability to make anything out of sheet metal in an era before computers and automated machines. He retired from the sheet metal business in 1990, but frequented his old shop for many years to enjoy a cup of coffee and use his skills as a master craftsman.
Link was active in the community. He was known as friendly, fair and giving to everyone that crossed his path. He enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, fishing, and owning/driving vintage jeeps. Into his 90s, he could be seen driving his 1952 Willy’s Jeep, called “Shiney,” around town. He was a founding member of the Columbia River Gorge Climbers jeep club and a member of the local Elks Lodge. He served for 20 years as a volunteer fireman with The Dalles Fire Department.
His family was his lifelong priority. During retirement, Link traveled the country with Oleta, including several seasons in Arizona as snowbirds.
Link is survived by his wife Oleta Hackett of The Dalles; his son Gary of Goldendale, Wash.; his grandson David Hackett of Vashon, Wash.; his granddaughter Tamra Greig of Jakarta, Indonesia; six great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.
Link is preceded in death by his father Lincoln Walter Hackett, Sr.; and mother Emma Belle Ellis, who passed away when he was very young; as well as his siblings Dorothy Vetter, Mary Maves, and Bill Hackett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Heart of Hospice, 2621 Wasco Street, Hood River, Oregon 97031 www.HeartOfHospice.org, or to your favorite charity. Remembrances can be sent to the Hackett family at 625 Easy Street, Goldendale, Washington 98620.
