Margie Nadine Epperson Weimar

Margie Nadine Epperson was born in Waldport, Ore., to Roy Francis and Noah Caroline Faggard Epperson.
She married John Albert Weimar in Georgia, Oct. 3, 1944. After World War II, they made their life long home on the family farm in Clem, Ore.
Margie was a homemaker and involved in community activities raising five children, teaching Sunday school to a founding member of the Gilliam County Historical Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and spouse. She is survived by her children Sharon Christensen, Monterey, Calif.; John C. (Kathy), Salem, Ore.; Michael, Clem, Ore.; Mark (Julie), Kennewick, Wash.; Matthew, Hong Kong.
A memorial service is planned for later in the spring.
