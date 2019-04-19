Mark Dickenson Ross

Mark was born in The Dalles, Ore., on Jan. 16, 1953, to Bernard and Bonnie (Dickenson) Ross. He graduated from The Dalles High School in 1971 and began his career at Mauser Lumber which was purchased by Willamette Industries, and later Lumbermens. He retired in 1998 as manager. Mark also served as a volunteer fire fighter for the The Dalles City Fire Department.
Mark married Susan, his wife of 43 years on April 17, 1976. He touched many lives in his 66 years. He was kind to all he met and valued his relationships. After Mark retired, he especially loved going shopping where he constantly ran into people he knew. Mark moved to Columbia Basin Care Facility 5 years ago when he could no longer be cared for at home. He made many friends while there and loved his many caregivers who were always so good to him.
Mark, a lifelong member of First Christian Church in The Dalles went to his heavenly home, after a 30+ year struggle with Multiple Sclerosis and its complications surrounded by his family at Columbia Basin Care Facility on April 13, 2019.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Barney Ross in 2007; his younger brother Todd Ross in 2002; and his infant daughter Sonja Ross in 1978. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Ross; wife, Susan Ross; his daughters Brooke Bartlett, Deanna (Steve) Deller, and Britteny (Donny) McAllister; grandchildren, Emma, Travis, and Bella Bartlett, Natalie and Emerson Deller, and Dylan and Hailey McAllister; his aunt Bonnie (C) Ross; sister-in-law Ann Willis; nephew Eric Ross, and niece Ellen Tobias.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church, 8th and Court Streets, The Dalles, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Oregon, 5331 SW Macadam Ave Ste #290, Portland, OR 97239.
