Mary Ellen Erikson

Mary Ellen Donahue was born on May 13, 1928, to Michael and Catherine (McNamee) Donahue in Walla Walla, Wash.
Mary was raised in Pendleton, Ore., where she graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1946. After graduation she worked as a legal secretary for attorney John Kilkenny, author of “Shamrocks and Shepherds,” who later went on to a long career as a federal judge after appointment by President Eisenhower.
In 1950 she married Bernard J. Doherty, a Morrow County rancher, who predeceased her.
She raised three children in Eastern Oregon: Brian Michael, Kathleen Marie, and Laurie Ann Doherty.
Her independent spirit and love of the land reflected her deep and longstanding “Let ‘Er Buck” Eastern Oregon roots.
Mary worked for a Pendleton credit reporting agency and managed a credit reporting agency in The Dalles for more than 20 years until retirement.
After working and raising her children in Pendleton and The Dalles, upon retirement, Mary loved traveling throughout the United States with her husband, Harold Erikson, in their RV, visiting most states at one time or another. They settled in Crooked River Ranch in Central Oregon where they spent many happy years together, entertaining family and friends.
Mary lived for ten years in Chevy Chase, Maryland near her son, Brian, before returning to her beloved Eastern Oregon last year to live near her daughter, Laurie.
While employed, Mary was an active member of the local businesswomen’s association in The Dalles. She devoted many volunteer hours to St. Thomas Church Parish in Redmond, Ore., working extensively in the operation of the parish food bank. She had a lifelong, lively interest in current affairs, and was often active in local politics.
Mary’s siblings include brothers Jim and Peter Donahue (deceased) of Portland, and twin sisters Rose (Donahue) Bergstrom of Heppner, Ore., and Jean (Donahue) Correa of Echo, Ore., both of whom predeceased her.
Family members include seven grandchildren: Devin Doherty, Matt Doherty, Michael Zuromskis, Mary Zuromskis, Daniel Outlaw, Rachel Dozier and Raphael Outlaw, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.