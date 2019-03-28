Matt B. Beers, age 58, died Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center, Hillsboro, Ore.
He is survived by his husband Jeff Larsen; brothers, Mike Beers, Pat Beers; sister-in-laws, Barbara Beers, Lori Beers, Judy Beers; nieces, Brittni Branco, Heidi Hill, Anna Burch; nephews, Trevor Beers, Jay T. Beers, Joe Beers, Brandon Beers, Justin Branco, Nick Hill; and 12 great nieces and nephews.
Matt loved his family, friends, traveling and good food. Matt's passion in life was cooking great meals for family and friends, traveling to new and familiar places, and jewelry of any kind.
A memorial party for family and close friends will be held April 6, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the home of Pat and Lori Beers.
