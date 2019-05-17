Michael R. Westby passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019, in Vancouver Washington, at the Ray Hickey hospice house.
Mike is survived by his son Brett Westby; daughter Casey Westby; sister Becky Westby Faller; brother Greg Westby; sister Julie Westby Landrus; and sister Molly Westby Weaver.
We will be having a celebration of life potluck on June 15, 2019, at Sorosis Park from 12-4 p.m. make sure to come with your best stories of Mike.
