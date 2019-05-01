Mike was born on Jan. 16, 1961, to Dale and Barbra Elliott in The Dalles, Ore.
Mike was a building contractor in Cannon Beach. He was affiliated with the White Racing Team.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Dale and sister Linda.
He is survived by his daughters, Morgan (Kevan) Acker and Ashley (Jake) Rodrigues; mother, Barbra; brothers, Randy and Rick; and two grandchildren.
Services will be held at Spencer, Libby and Powell in The Dalles on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m.
