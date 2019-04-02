On March 22, 2019, Mortie Nathaniel ‘Bud’ Jones, passed from this life, surrounded by his family.
Bud was born Dec. 9, 1928, in San Antonio, Texas, to Morton ‘Pappy’ and Mildred ‘Tillie’ Jones. He grew up in San Antonio, Texas, attended Brackenridge High School, graduating in 1946. He enlisted in the Navy, training as an aircraft mechanic.
He married Phyllis Harston of San Antonio on April 26, 1949. Shortly after discharge from the Navy, they moved to The Dalles, Ore., where, along with his father, Pappy, they started Jones Auto Wrecking.
Bud and Phyllis had two sons, Lon and Dale. His nephew, David Speck, joined the family in the mid-60s. He made no distinctions between the boys; all three are his sons.
Reveling in the beauty of the Pacific Northwest, Bud made certain he and his family shared all opportunities for hunting, fishing, hiking, and boating. He made and renewed many friendships during the many trips he and Phyllis made to the canyonlands of Utah and Arizona along with their dear friends the Stewarts, Cyphers, Andersons, Bales, and many others.
He was devoted to the Church of Christ, where he led songs, taught, and served as an elder.
Music was a lifelong passion, which he shared with his wife and all three sons, attending local jam sessions weekly. His barbershop quartet, Autumn Gold, won many Barbershop Harmony Society competitions, eventually competing in a world-wide gathering, rising to seventh place in their division.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy ‘Dot’ Walmark. Bud leaves his wife of 70 years Phyllis; sons, Dale, David, and Lon; daughters-in-law, Ann Heyen, Marilyn Schnibbe, Valerie Speck; niece, Betty Anderson; six granddaughters; three grandsons; many great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
Bud often sat under a weeping silver birch tree in his front yard. The family invites you to plant a birch tree in his honor. Please sit beneath it and think about the people you love most, as we loved our husband, father, uncle, and friend.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m., April 13, 2019 at the Dallesport Church of Christ, 206 6th Ave, Dallesport, Washington, with a potluck to follow.
A celebration of life will be held on April 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Cherry Park Grange, 3200 Old Dufur Road, The Dalles, Oregon.
