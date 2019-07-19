Ollie Louise Herman, a longtime resident of Mosier, Ore., died at her home on July 6, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born April 20, 1931, in Modesto, Calif., to John Giannini and Marie (Thompson) Owen and was the second to youngest of five children. In 1943, the family moved to Mosier, where she graduated from Mosier High School in 1950. During her schooling years, she met Hugh Herman. The couple married in The Dalles, Ore., in 1949.
Ollie worked many years in the fresh fruit industry. She completed her last year with the Mosier Growers Association in the summer of 2017 at the age of 86! Her greatest joy was her family. She also enjoyed the roses, lilacs and potted plants in her yard. Oil painting was another favorite hobby of hers.
Ollie is survived by her son Alan Herman (Sheryl); her six grandchildren, Harry Herman (Breezy), Tiffany Peterson (Jason), Jackie Tharp (Leroy), Nicholas Herman (Catie), Adam Herman (Dani), Carrie Herman (Seth); her sister Mary Tucker (Donald); great-grandchildren, Gwen, Liz, Zack, John, Marcus, Sam, Nikole, Brianna, Madison, Eoin, Ian, Magnolia, Addison, Scout, Abbigail, Jamusin and Samuel. She was preceded in death by her parents John Giannini and Marie Owen; siblings, Floyd Savage, Louella Warren and Dolly Jane Von Osdol; her husband Hugh Herman; and son Ronald Herman.
A funeral service will be held at Anderson’s Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Ave. Hood River, Ore., 97031 at 1 p.m. on Monday July 22, 2019. A graveside service will follow at the Mosier Cemetery 600 State Road Mosier, Ore., 97040 and a reception will immediately follow at the Mosier Grange 1000 4th Ave. Mosier, Ore., 97040. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mosier Grange ℅ Lois Root, 1111 Root Road Mosier, Ore., 97040.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
