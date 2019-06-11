Pamela Jean Beck

Pamela (Pam) Jean Beck passed away on June 01, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore., of natural causes. At the time of her death she was 58 years old and was living in Portland, Ore.
Pam was born February 26, 1961, in Gresham, Ore., and was the ninth of 10 children born to Maynard and Gwendolyn (Hughes) Johnson.
She grew up in the Maupin, Tygh Valley, and The Dalles, Oregon area. She met and married Greg Masson and they had two daughters, Angie Masson Zuniga of Hillsboro, Ore., and Heather Masson of Beaverton, Ore. After she and Greg divorced, she met and married Roger Beck and they were married for 24 years at the time of her death. She worked for Papa Murphy’s Pizza for the past 13 years.
Pam was preceded in death by her mother Gwendolyn Johnson in 1981; her father Maynard Johnson in 1995; 2 sisters who died at birth; her brother Lyle Johnson in 1971; her brother Gary Johnson in 1989; her brother Terry Johnson in 1994; her sister Debbie (Johnson) Macnab in 2004; and her nephew Rick Kemp in 2008.
She is survived by her husband Roger Beck of Portland, Ore.; daughter Angie Masson Zuniga of Hillsboro, Ore.; daughter Heather Masson of Beaverton, Ore.; daughter Melissa Crawford of Portland, Ore.; sons Chris Beck and Toby Beck both of Crescent City, Calif.; brother Don Johnson of Portland, Ore.; sister Sherry Helms of The Dalles, Ore.; brother Steve Johnson of Vancouver, Wash.; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Pam enjoyed staying home and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking trips to the Oregon Coast. She and Roger spent a week there together the week before her passing. She also loved to watch western movies and the TV show MASH.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Oak Hills Christian Reformed Church 2800 NW 153rd Ave Beaverton, Oregon.
Pam will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058. Visit www.Andersons TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
