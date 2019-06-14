Phyllis Maxine Bradford passed away at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles on June 8, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Superior, Wis., on January 28, 1928 to Marshall and Lucille (Finkenbinder) Warn.
Phyllis married Richard Bradford in The Dalles and remained happily married until his passing. She worked in her later years at the Flagstone Senior Living, where she was living, as the front desk receptionist, devotion leader and leader of the Flagstone exercise group. She was very active in her community until the end. In her free time Phyllis enjoyed camping, reading and fishing. She also loved leading Bible studies and devotions and was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church for 60 years.
Mrs. Bradford is survived by her four daughters: Marsha Chase, Estacada, Ore.; Pam Lang, Evans, Colorado; Debi Langerud, Hawley, Minn.; Becky Lage, Pelican Rapids, Minn., as well as 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bradford and her infant daughter, Karen Warner.
A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Flagstone Retirement Center in The Dalles.
