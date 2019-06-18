Richard Dean Miller

Richard Dean (Dick) Miller passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, doing something he loved; working in his garden.
A resident of The Dalles, Ore., for the last 48 years, Dick arrived in 1971 to work as a chemist at Martin Marietta Aluminum, a role he would keep for decades, though the company name would change more than once. Dick was born in Delta, Colo., on May 29, 1930, the youngest of 4 siblings. Through the Depression years, he worked several odd jobs to help put food on the table.
He met his future wife Bobbie in Colorado and they married in 1952, after his return from the Korean War service with the Navy Airedales in Port Lyautey, French Morocco. He would continue to wear the same wedding band for the next 67 years. They raised three children: Kenton (deceased), Ronda, and Chris.
He spent retirement winters with Bobbie in Arizona until the travel became too difficult, and spent the remainder of his time at home in The Dalles, tending to his beloved dahlias and playing bridge. His presence will be missed at the bridge table.
He is survived by his wife Bobbie; daughter Ronda, son-in-law Brian; son Chris, daughter-in-law April; daughter-in-law Tammy; 6 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church 2819 W. 10th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97508.
