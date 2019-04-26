Richard “Dick” Graeff resident of The Dalles, Ore., went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 20, 2019.
Dick was born September 25, 1946 in Vancouver, Wash., to his parents Robert and Margaret Mattman Graeff. Dick’s grandparents were Richard and Ruth Schane and Adolph and Anna Graeff of Vancouver, Wash., great grandparents of Christian & Pauline Schane and Stephen & Barbara Winterburger.
Dick was previously married to Darlene Veene of The Dalles. Dick graduated from Sheldon High School in Eugene, Ore., Class of 1964. He graduated from Clark Junior College in Vancouver, Wash., in 1966 with an AA degree as a Machinist. Dick became a Journeyman Machinist with the Army Corp of Engineers at Bonneville Dam. He later became a Journeyman Electrician with the US Dept. of Interior Bonneville Power Administration.
Dick is survived by his children, Nick (Angela) Graeff of Covington, Wash., and Tyler Graeff of Fredrickson, Wash., brothers, Bill (Lori) Graeff and Mike (Bonnie) Graeff; nephews & niece; Josh, Amy, Jason, Geoff & Jennifer Graeff. Dick had many friends in the community and was especially proud of his Veteran friends of the Point Man Ministries of The Dalles. Dick is also survived by his true and loyal companion “Coby”.
Dick served in the US Navy aboard the USS Washtenaw County (LST-1166) & the USS Dubuque (LPD-8) during the Vietnam War from July 1967 to May 1973 as Machinist mate MR2. Dick received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal & Vietnam Campaign Medal. Dick proudly served his country during the Vietnam Conflict in the Brown Water Navy on the Mekeong River and the Naval Blockade Battle of the Dao Phu Quoc during the Tet Offensive. Donations can be made to Point Man International Ministries.
Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel (204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058). Dick will proudly be honored with a sea burial ceremony by the U.S. Navy. To leave a note of condolence for the family go to www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com.
