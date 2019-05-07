Richard H. Robideau, Jr.

Richard (Robbie, Rich) H. Robideau Jr., 63, a resident of Lind, Wash., for the past seven years, passed away April 24, 2019. He was born Nov. 12, 1955, in The Dalles, Ore., to Richard and Nancy Robideau.
He was a Sheriff in Wasco County, Ore., in the 70’s. He moved to Washington State and worked for the Department of Corrections from 1979 to 2013 as a Correctional Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant and a CUS (Correctional Unit Supervisor.)
He thoroughly enjoyed playing his guitar, keyboard and singing.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Shirl Robideau, Lind, Wash.; two daughters, from a previous marriage, Cassandra (Nathan) Norman, Virginia, and Elizabeth (Neil), Creasy, Yakima, Wash.; stepson Jim (Jessica) Joehnk, Coulee City, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Patrick, Christian, Jasmine, Austin, Cooper, Lincoln and Bennett; three brothers, Ronald (Kathy) Robideau, Sedro Woolley, Wash., Joseph (Trish) Robideau, Powell Butte, Ore., John (Nguyet) Robideau, Portland, Ore.; his mother Nancy Robideau, Prineville, Ore.; plus many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.