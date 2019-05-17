Richard Meredith Elkins (Dick), was born July 12, 1933, in Billings Mont. Dick and his family moved several times across the country while growing up, due to his father working on several major public works projects.
Dick attended Pasco High School (in Pasco, Wash.) where he met his future bride, Bettylee Elliott (daughter of Blaine and Doris Elliott of The Dalles, Ore.)
They graduated in 1951, but began dating after Dick returned from two years in the Army. They were married in 1955.
In 1957 Dick started working for JC Penney Co., in California. Dick and Bettylee raised their four children while living in California. Dick retired after 36 years with JC Penney Co. and upon retiring they moved to The Dalles in 1994.
Dick was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Gideon's International, served on the board of Urban Renewal for The Dalles and was a Master Gardener.
Dick and Bettylee moved to Portland, Ore., in 2014 to be near family.
He is survived by his bride of 63 years, Bettylee; their four children and spouses; 9 grandchildren and five grand spouses; four great-grandchildren and Dick's brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Peggy Elkins.
Dick passed away in their home on March 15, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at Cherry Wood Village Retirement Community on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. Cherry Wood Village, 1417 SE 107th Avenue Portland, Oregon 97216
