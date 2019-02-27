Richard O. Havig

Dick passed away on February 18, 2019. He was born to Martin O. Havig and Gladys O. Havig in Brainerd, Minn., on October 18, 1937. He graduated from The Dalles High School with the class of 1955 and married Marieum Kay Hill on August 30, 1959. He worked for the Oregon State Highway Division as a Highway Engineer for 36 years. He loved the outdoors especially fishing, hunting, hiking, gardening, camping and crabbing.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Havig of The Dalles, Ore., daughter Kelly Havig of Redmond, Ore., and son Mark Havig of The Dalles, Ore., and his fur baby Lola, who was always by his side. He is also survived by brothers Martin G. Havig (Penny), Roseburg, Ore., Donald J. Havig (Sharon), Zillah, Wash., Robert H. Havig (Sally), White Salmon, Wash., Brother-in-law Larry Hill (Diane) Vancouver, Wash., Sister-in-law Pat Hill, The Dalles, Ore.
There will be a memorial service at Zion Lutheran Church on March 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. The family suggests that memorials be made to either Home at Last or Zion Lutheran Church; both in The Dalles.
