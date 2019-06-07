Robert "Bob" Guerrant was born November 1, 1949 in Richland, Wash. He later moved to Weiser, Idaho. He attended and graduated from Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario and then continued his studies at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore. On June of 1971 Bob graduated from the University and also was commissioned in the U.S. Army. While in Eugene he met Meg Neumann and they were engaged and married September of 1971 in Amity, Ore.
Bob served his country for three years at Fort Lewis, Wash., and then in the reserves. He then worked for VIPS restaurants for a number of years. In 1982 the family had grown to four children and Bob took his family to Seattle where he attended Cascade Bible College. In 1987 they moved to The Dalles, Ore., where their ministry with American Missionary Fellowship would start. During this time Bob held bible studies, visited and encouraged pastors in small churches, led Good News clubs and drove a bus for them, held various positions at summer bible camp, was camp cook for the men's camp, was the chaplain for Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue.
He diagnosed with cancer two times and the second time it was determined to be inoperable. He had very good care at the Veteran's Home in The Dalles and went to heaven on January 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Bob’s memory go to the Camp Morrow Scholarship Fund (C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Ave. Hood River, OR 97031) to help children attend summer bible camp.
A memorial service & celebration of life for Bob will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Camp Morrow (79551 N Morrow Rd, Tygh Valley, OR 97063). A reception will follow. A private committal service with military honors will be conducted at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
