Robert Dale Theroux

Bob Theroux passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2019, with his step-son, Robert, holding his hand.
He was born to Armond J. and Mae E. (Denarais) Theroux. He was an Army Veteran, traveling overseas during his tour. He has lived in various places throughout Minnesota, Oregon, Alaska, New Mexico. He moved to Dallesport, Wash., after his retirement.
He married LaNette McHargue on Dec. 31, 1976, and became a part of her family, raising Mark and Robert McHargue and Rene’ (McHargue) Dorr, and he was a step-father to Edward Rasmussen.
His favorite things were his family, dogs, classic cars and hunting.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, LaNette; step-son Mark; brothers, Russell, Raymond, Larry, Wayne and Daniel; sisters, Mary Marlene, Kathy and Rosemary; and his parents.
He is survived by his siblings, John, Carol, Shirley, JR, and Timothy; children, Edward, Robert, and Rene’; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at their home on July 14, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.