Robert Owen

Robert “Bobby” Owen passed away on July 11, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore., and was 62 years of age at the time of his passing. Bob was born on Nov. 20, 1956, in Toledo, Ore., to parents Charles and Mildred (Ross) Owen. He was one of six children; Dave, Chuck, Sunny, Glenda and Marlein.
Bob graduated from The Dalles High School and attended Mt. Hood Community College. He married Yulanda (Cumiford) Owen, although the couple later divorced, they remained great friends and raised two children.
He loved camping, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren, daughter and son-in- law. He had many friends including Dave and Erik Wilburn and his best bud Max (pet). Bob was always a fun and loving person, a bit of jokester, light hearted and according to family and friends, the sweetest person ever.
Bob is survived by his daughter Lacey (Sean) Hardwick; Tisie (Josh) Brasuell; grandchildren Kegan, Kai, Bella and Abby. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mildred; sister Marlien and son Kelsey Owen.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel 204 E 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058. A graveside committal at Odd Fellows Cemeteries of The Dalles-Cherry Heights will follow at 1:30 p.m. A reception will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Sorosis Park 300 E. Scenic Drive The Dalles, Oregon 97058 to celebrate Bob’s life. All are welcome.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
