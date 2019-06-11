Roy “Keith” Lincicum was born in Opportunity, Wash., on October 12, 1951 to Edward L. and Ada M. (Tarr) Lincicum. He graduated from University High School and went on to become a baker working for Rosauer’s supermarkets in Spokane, Wash., transferring to Hood River, Ore., in 1972.
He held many jobs becoming skilled in each until his death on June 2, 2019, at age 67. He was disabled in 2006 and was diagnosed with PTSD. His last employment was with Coastal Farm and Ranch in The Dalles, Ore.
He was a lifelong Jehovah Witness and always looked for ways to share his faith and bible knowledge with others.
He is survived by his son Alex Neal Lincicum of Hood River; Debra Lincicum of Hood River; sisters Janice Giese of Portland, Ore.; Linda Symonds of Peoria Ill, Az.; 3 nephews and many nieces. He was predeceased by his parents; and sister Sandra VanTyle of Spokane, Wash.
A memorial service for Keith is planned at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness 2500 West 8th Street, The Dalles, Oregon at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019. All who knew and loved Keith are welcome to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
