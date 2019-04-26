Shawn Marie “Kathryn Christine” Conner

Kathryn Conner was born October 10, 1966 in the Dalles, Ore., as Shawn Marie Connelly. She later changed her name to Kathryn Christine but remained "Shawn" to many of those closest to her. She was married to Richard Alan Conner on June 24, 1995 in Hood River, Ore. She lived in various places before returning to The Dalles in 1998, where she lived with her family until her unexpected death on April 18, 2019.
Shawn was someone who gave a great deal of herself to those she loved. She dedicated herself to home schooling her children. She was the organizer of many parties for family and friends and had a way of making everyone feel special and important. She had a creative soul and was into various crafts, culture, gaming, and cooking (often making much more food than was necessary to make sure everyone had something they liked and there was plenty for all.) She was very fond of animals of any kind and readily offered a loving, nurturing home to many cats and dogs throughout her life.
Shawn was preceded in death by her parents, Michael Connelly (9/9/2012) and Sandra (Christine) Connelly (8/19/2016). She is survived by her husband and 3 children, Brenna (age 24), Liam (age 22), and Ciaran "Jaimie" (age 20), as well as her brother, Christopher Connelly, aunt Shirley Hovda, and aunt Karen (Kay) Patten. Many other friends and family mourn her loss.
A memorial service is planned but place and date have not been set (it will be sometime after May 7th).
The Conner family would like to thank all of their friends and family who have been so supportive, including Richard and Brenna's co-workers at the Oregon Veterans' Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.