Sky Lindsay Pullen passed away on May 25, 2019, with her family and friends at her side, in The Dalles, Ore., after battling cancer for 7 years. She was 31 years of age at the time of her passing.
Born in The Dalles, Ore., on September 19, 1987, she graduated from The Dalles Wahtonka High School in 2006. She worked various jobs throughout her life, but especially enjoyed being a barista. Sky was a great storyteller and talented writer. She used her creativity and natural talents to make beautiful artwork, including paintings, drawings and various crafts.
Sky enjoyed documenting her life through photography and valued organization. She enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. Sky had a special place in her heart for animals and had several pets over the years. Friends and family describe her as generous, thoughtful, humorous, and loving. She was a great friend to all who knew her. One of her greatest accomplishments and her pride and joy was her son, Braxson Nicolosi, who was born in 2011.
Sky was preceded in death by her father Wes Pullen; grandmother Delores; grandfather Ed Monette; aunt Diana; uncle Eddy; and her biological mother Maggie Bemis. She is survived by her beloved son Braxson Nicolosi; her mother Linda Pullen (fiancé Robert Gaige); her brother JR Pullen; her fiancé Wyatt New; nieces Sophia, Payton and Haley; nephew Jaxon; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and siblings.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Ruth Pullen and Brittney Tinkler, for all of their love and support, and Providence Hospice of the Gorge who provided great care and comfort through Sky’s final stage of life.
A celebration of Sky’s life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday June 8, 2019 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium (323 E. 4th Street The Dalles, OR 97058). A reception will immediately follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.