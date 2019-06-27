Sumiko Wilson passed away at the age of 82 at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Ore., on May 7, 2019.
She was born on July 14, 1936 in Osaka, Japan. On June 11, 1969 she married Phil Wilson.
She is survived by her husband Phil, of The Dalles.
Memorial services to be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 909 Court St., The Dalles, OR.
