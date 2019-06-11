Suzan Westby Cummins passed away on November 8, 2015. She was surrounded by her children during her time of passing.
suzan is survived by her children Bryian, Tony, Anna Melissa, and Richard Jr. Peterson; brothers and sisters Becky Westby Faller, Greg Westby, Julie Westby Laundrus, Molly Westby Weaver; grandchildren Brian, Kristian, matthew, Travis, and Shayna Peterson; Brittney, Kristian, Lauren and Bryce Lowery; great-grandchildren DJ, Kalyssa Peterson, Kayden Peterson, Caleb Peterson, Isavella Lowery, Ethan Peterson, Kiria Lowery, Paisley Peterson, Scarlet Lowery Street.
There will be a celebration of life on June 15, 2019, along with her brother, Mike Westby at Sorosis Park from noon until whenever.
