Theodore C. Brown

Theodore “Ted” C. Brown of White Salmon, Wash., passed away on January 19, 2019, at the Kona Community Hospital of Kealakekua, Hawaii. Ted was born on May 9, 1936, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing.
Ted was born in Trout Lake, Wash., to Charles and Nettie (Henke) Brown. He graduated from Washington State University and came back home and went to work for United Telephone and later owned and operated Hood River Cable. Ted enjoyed his community, his friends, water skiing, snow skiing, fishing and traveling. He was an active member of the Hood River Rotary Club. In his later years he shared residency between White Salmon, Wash., and Hawaii.
Ted is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children, Darci and Doug (Alisa); grandchildren, Stephanie and Jesse; sister, Nancy; sister-in-law, Karen; niece, Kari; nephew Scott; and a host of friends that he has collected over the years.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Anderson's Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to Hood River Valley High School booster club.
Visit www.Andersons TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
