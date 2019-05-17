Thomas Marshall Manfull passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Down Manor in Hood River, Oregon. He was 89 at the time of his passing.
Thomas was born on July 12, 1929, on a dirt road on his way to Flandreau, South Dakota.
He moved many times with his mom and dad until his father Lyle was drafted into the Army in 1942. Tom, as head of the family, began driving gravel truck at age 12 to help out at home while his father served in the military. Tom was an exceptional athlete and lettered in three sports; football, track and basketball. He held South Dakota’s high school state discus record for 24 years.
He graduated from Huron High School in South Dakota in 1947 and joined the army two weeks later. Tom rose to the rank of Sergeant quickly, and his abilities and leadership led to his being selected for a commissioning program. Tom left the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant.
After serving in the military he attended Huron College in South Dakota, then went to the University of South Dakota where he played football and joined the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He graduated from Lewis and Clark College in Portland Oregon in 1952 and attended law school at Lewis and Clark. He remained in Oregon after graduating and never returned to South Dakota.
On November 25, 1952 Thomas married Georgia Kosola in Vancouver, Washington. They moved to The Dalles, Oregon in 1957 when Tom became the Manager of Mayflower Milk. He was very active in city politics and served on the vestry at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in The Dalles and then St. Mark’s Episcopal in Hood River.
In 1962, Tom purchased The Ranch Restaurant and commuted to Hood River to run it until he and his wife found the home of their dreams in Hood River in 1964, he moved his wife and children. Tom and Georgia resided there until Georgia’s passing in 2014.
He later opened Tom’s Drive In in 1966 and served the community with both restaurants until his retirement and sale to Ed and Patsy Prideaux in 1984.
He loved that he was able to hire the local high school students to work in the restaurants and provide summer and year-round jobs for the community. Tom enjoyed spending time with his friends, dabbling in Real Estate and caring for his family.
Tom is survived by his son Jeffrey Manfull of Alaska; daughter Julie Manfull Tittel and her husband Stephen of California; grandchildren Kelby Tittel Nace and her husband Timothy Charles of Oregon; Colin Tittel of Oregon; Frazier Manfull of Alaska and Quinlyn Manfull of Alaska; brother William Manfull and his wife Judi of Florida; niece Wendy Manfull of California and niece Melissa Manfull and Husband Looki of California.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife Georgia; father Lyle and mother Mildred.
Tom would really appreciate your consideration for a donation to be designated for sound proofing material to be installed in Down Manor’s dining room. Hearing and those who have experienced hearing loss were very important to Tom. This will benefit the Down Manor residents, their guests and the public who come to use the dining room during meals, movies, music, exercise and other gatherings and events.
Please make your donation payable to: Providence Foundation. In the memo box please write: Thomas Manfull Memorial. Please send checks to: Down Manor, 1950 Sterling Place, Hood River, Oregon 97031.
The Thomas Manfull Estate will match all donations made to this project.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Please check back at a later time for details.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
