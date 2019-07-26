Vanessa Rose Bergstrom, 40, beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died of a heart attack in her home on July 17, 2019.
She was born Oct. 5, 1978 in The Dalles, Ore., to Dannette and Jeffrey Dunbar. She attended The Dalles High School, and worked as a CNA at The Dalles Health and Rehab.
She is survived by her husband James Bergstrom, her children Maygan and Tyler Bergstrom, her mother Dannette Dunbar, her father Jeffrey Dunbar, her brothers Aaron, Trever, Tanner, and Tyler Dunbar, and too many other cherished family members to list. Preceded in death by her grandparents and her daughter Chessa Bergstrom.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday August 3, 2019 at 5:00 pm at the Shilo Inn / Portage Grill in the Cascade Ballroom. Memorial contributions may be made at Columbia Bank under Vanessa Memorial donation: Account #1103097992.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.