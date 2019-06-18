Victor Hamilton

Mr. Victor (Vic) Hamilton, of Mosier, Ore., passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 76.
Vic was born to parents Frank and Opal Hamilton on October 26, 1942, in Milton, Ore., the youngest of three children. After graduating from Mosier School, he enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged after serving three and a half years in Germany. He then returned to Mosier and began working at SDS Lumber Company, retiring after 45 years of employment.
In 1965, he married Joan Bailey, and they would have celebrated 54 years of marriage in November. They have three biological children and were foster parents for 15 years raising numerous foster children.
Vic spent almost 30 years serving with the Mosier Volunteer Fire Department, 25 years as Mosier’s Fire Chief.
Vic enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and pets. He was an avid outdoorsman who liked to bow hunt, fish and just be outside.
Survivors include his wife Joan; sister, Julia (Lee) Stillwell; children, daughter Lori (Miles) Watson, son Jeff (Sarah), daughter Traci (Tyler) Barnes; and son-by-choice Tim Mortenson and wife Rachel; grandchildren, Erica Roberts, Jessica Hamilton, Kelby Watson, Kaitlyn Hamilton, Ottilie Barnes, Jeremy Hamilton, Opal Barnes, and Nora Barnes; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Frank, and Vincent.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lucille Smith.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mosier School. The family is grateful for the condolences. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart of Hospice or Providence Foundation ℅ Sunshine Club Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Avenue Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.Andersons TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
