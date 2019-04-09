On Sat. March 30, 2019, Will Lawrence Hloucha, loving husband and kind soul, passed away after fighting a continuous battle against Crohn’s Disease and bowel cancer. He was only 48 years old.
Will was born in Ukiah, Calif., on Sept. 9, 1970, to Lars and Helen (Carpenter) Hloucha.
He lived in California for 38 years before moving to The Dalles, Ore., and marring Kristy Marie Mann. He brought so much love and strength to those in his life and was an inspiration to all that knew him.
Will loved playing games, watching movies and was always filled with laughter and joy. No matter where Will was he always brightened up those around him. He had many health problems in his life, but never once complained. He fought with a smile on his face and love in his heart. He will truly be missed.
He was preceded in death by father Lars; mother Helen; and brother Ed. Will is survived by wife Kristy; sisters, Kathy and Lonna; brother Chris; nieces, Shayla, Kinna, Sharon, Athena, Grace; and nephew Jacob.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Fri., April 5, 2019, at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street The Dalles, Ore. 97058. The rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. and a funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Sat., April 6, 2019, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church 1222 W. 10th Street The Dalles, Ore. 97058. Interment will follow the mass at St. Peter’s Catholic cemetery and then a reception will be held back at the church.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.