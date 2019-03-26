William “Bill” Leroy Hulse of The Dalles, Ore., and long-time resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away of natural causes on March 11, 2019.
Bill was born in Moro, Ore., on August 4, 1920 to Roy Paul and Mary Jane (Taylor) Hulse. He was the youngest of three children, Paul the eldest and Janet the middle. Bill started his wheat and cattle ranching career as a youth on Tygh Ridge. By the time of his first marriage to his high school sweetheart, Lorraine Hood, he owned his first piece of property. After Lorraine’s death of polio, Bill met and married Masil Harrison of Redmond, Ore. They adopted their first infant son, Daniel Leroy, born June 30, 1950, then their second, Davey William, born August 11, 1953.
He eventually owned several pieces of land throughout northern Wasco County. He and his family lived just west of Dufur. On Labor Day, 1960, his sons were involved in an accident that left Danny dead and Davey blind. Although it was a difficult decision, Bill and Masil enrolled their son at the Oregon School for the Blind in Salem and assured that he got home for family time and church every weekend for the next five years after which Davey came back to finish school at Dufur. In 1962, they adopted their daughter, Mary Ann, born March 20, 1958.
Bill believed not only in running a solid business to support his wife and family, but also in contributing to his community. Many young people learned the value of work and to love the farming life on his ranch.
Bill also took on many challenging jobs in the community-the school board, the fair board, the board of his beloved Dufur Christian Church, among others, and, at the end of his working careers, the position of Judge with the Wasco County Court, during the climax of the notorious commune known as Rajneeshpuram. His second marriage ended in divorce in 1981. Two years later, Bill courted and married Rose Hannah (Roseanna) Macnab McCullough, a widow and long-time resident of Dufur.
Bill spent much of his retirement years traveling and relaxing, enjoying golf, and cherishing his wife, their united families and grandchildren, and helping develop and stabilize the Discovery Center west of The Dalles.
Each of Bill’s wives preceded him in death as did his son Danny and stepson Kenn McCullough. He is survived by his son Davey (Vera Randall) and granddaughter Darah (John Gillette) Hulse; daughter Mary Ann (Doug) Brown and grandchildren Dana and Ryan Plieth; grandchildren by Kenn McCullough (Kim) Kyle (Tami), Turf (Erika), and Kasey; Laurie McCullough (John) Williams and grandchildren Heather (Greg) Gallagher, and Noah (Tawnya); Mary Linn McCullough (Greg) Knutson and grandchild Alex (Deanna) Zalaznik; and Kevin (Kathy) McCullough and grandchildren Darcie and Colton. His older brother Paul’s children Mike Hulse and Carmagene Hulse of Dufur, along with their many descendants, and sister Janet’s youngest, Howard Collins, continue to live in Oregon. Each of these and many great grandchildren will miss his smile which glowed in spite of many life’s challenges, his wisdom gained through those challenges, and his love for each of them and for his Lord.
An informal community reception will be held in his honor Sunday, March 31, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Flagstone Senior Living 3325 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles, Oregon.
Bill asked that his graveside service be a family affair and this wish will be honored on April 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, The Dalles, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dalles Discovery Center in Bill’s memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.