William “Bill” Louis Bell

Bill was born in Long Beach, Calif. on February 6, 1935. He moved to Fossil, Ore., in 1947 and graduated from Wheeler County High School with the class of 1953. In 1954 he married Sharon Lee Tufts. They were married 64 years.
Bill served in the United States Army and later as a police officer and sergeant in The Dalles Police Department from 1957 to 1968.
In 1967 he graduated as part of the 80th session of the FBI National Academy in Washington, DC. Bill also served as Sheriff of Wasco County from 1968 to 1971. He attended the University of Oregon and graduated from the Oregon College of Education in 1977.
Bill moved to Salem in 1971 to work for the Board on Police Standards and Training until he retired as the Assistant Director in 1988. From 1988 to 1998 he worked for First Interstate Bank and Key Bank as a Security Executive.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, daughter Jodi, son Brian, daughter-in-law Pam, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Condon Cemetery at 1 p.m.
