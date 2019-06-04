William E. Holcombe, a longtime resident of Redmond, Ore., passed away in his sleep May 13, 2019. Bill was born in Seattle, Wash., on January 23, 1941, and spent his early years in Buffalo, Wyo., Longview, Wash., and in The Dalles, Ore. He was senior class president and remained active in The Dalles High School Class of 59 reunion planning for 60 years. He was active in sports during high school, playing football and wrestling and was on The Dalles swim team for many years. Wrestling earned him a scholarship to Iowa State University.
He joined the army in 1962 and was a paratrooper, medic, and Green Beret. Bill had varied work experiences from working in mines and owning a fish and chips stand in Australia with his friend Harold Haynes, also from The Dalles, to working in construction, as a COIC counselor, and owning a shoe repair shop in Redmond for several years. After retirement from COIC in 2009, he worked for Avis and was a part time bus driver. Bill was a lifetime member of BPOE.
He leaves one sister, Katherine Strong (husband Richard Strong) of Camarillo, Calif.; two nieces, Mary Strong of Camarillo, Calif., and Teresa Malcom of Shandon, Calif.; and her two daughters, Nichole Mintz and Sarah Malcom.
A celebration of life is planned for mid-July in The Dalles. His ashes will be scattered over the ocean.
