Yvette Marie Speedis Black, 49, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Tuesday March 5, 2019.
Yvette was born on Feb. 26, 1970 in Toppenish, Wash., as the middle child to Robert Speedis and Lucille (Evans) Howell, both deceased. She was a twin to sister Annette Victoria Speedis, also deceased.
Yvette grew up in The Dalles and attended Colonel Wright Elementary, The Dalles Junior High and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1988.
She enjoyed cross country running and ran in Germany with her team.
After high school Yvette started a family and married Fred Black of Wishram, Wash., and they had two children together, Cheyanne Black (deceased) and Tori Black. Even though they pardoned the marriage the children were loved by both parents and their families.
Yvette was employed at several local establishments, such as The Hand-Out, The Dalles Cherry Growers, Poppy’s Mini-Mart and she managed at Dinty’s and the Subway. She also worked for the sand and rock company in Wishram as an accounting clerk.
Yvette enjoyed fishing on the Columbia River. She would always talk about how beautiful it was to be a part of this fishing community and to be out on the river was peaceful for her. Yvette enjoyed driving to the mountain, hunting and gathering lavender and huckleberry picking. She was proud to be a part of the Yakima Nation and shared a love for drumming.
Yvette was also Yavapi-Apache with lots of family on her mother’s side from Arizona. She loved to visit with her family, she enjoyed visiting places like the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Montezuma Castle and Well, Sedona-Boynton Canyon with all of the family.
Yvette is survived by her daughter Tori Black (Ore.); stepfather Lawrence Howell (Ore.); siblings, Anna Jackson (Ariz.), Olivia McMahon (Ariz.), Erin Hernandez (Ariz.); aunts, Linda Evans (Ariz.), Sue Evans (Ariz.), Myrna Washire (Wash.), Maxine Howell (Wash.); Uncle Vernon Howell (Wash); nieces, Rachel Evans Beauty (Ariz.), Gabrielle Jackson Manakaja (Ariz.), Aryka Monyka (Ariz.); nephews, Jason and Jordan Fullmer (Ariz.), Heyden, Mayhem, Rikky and Matia Hernandez (Ariz.); and many grandchildren.
Also related on her paternal side is Robert Speedis, Lucinda Bill, Sandra Speedis, Adrienne Speedis, Numa J. Speedis, Kalea Benson, Monte Crossing Horse, Stella Speedis, Carol Speedis and grandparents, Walter and Esther Speedis.
Public viewing will be held at Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral Home, Wednesday March 13 Noon-3 p.m., all are welcome to attend the gathering at the Celilo Long House beginning at 5 p.m.
Funeral will be 9 a.m. Thursday March 14, 2019 at the Celilo Long House with processional to the IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St. The Dalles, to follow.
