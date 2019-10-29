Congressman Greg Walden, R-Hood River, who was the fifth most powerful member of Congress when Republicans most recently held the majority, announced Monday he won’t seek re-election.
It could have an impact on Wasco County.
Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege said, “I am concerned about how we’ll deal with some of the challenges before us without him.
“I’m not sure what is in his future but I would say he’s been an incredibly effective legislator for us specifically—for Wasco County— and I think for our region, and that will be tremendously missed and I think very difficult to fill his shoes to be as effective as he has been for us.”
Hege added, “Whether you politically agree with him or not, he’s just been incredibly effective. When we’ve had a need or something we’ve been working on, he’s always stepped to the table and worked hard for us.”
Hege said he was surprised by the announcement and Wished Walden well.
Walden said in a videotaped announcement, “Based on recent polling, strong fundraising, and the backing of my wife and family, I am confident I could earn the support of 2nd District voters for another term.
“I’m also optimistic that a path exists for Republicans to recapture a majority in the House, and that I could return for two more years as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. But I also know that for me, the time has come to pursue new challenges and opportunities,” he said.
He didn’t describe what those opportunities were.
Walden said he would not seek election to any other office either, “but instead I will close the public service chapter of my life, thankful for the friends I’ve made and the successful work we’ve done together.”
“It’s been an honor and privilege to represent the people of Oregon’s 2nd District in the U.S. House. Know that I will continue to work hard on their be half as long as I’m in office. Thank you.”
Rod Runyon, a former Wasco County commissioner and currently on The Dalles City Council, said he was sad to hear that Walden was leaving.
He said he was a powerful voice for Oregon, and his ability to “work across the aisle among the noise of politics is so appreciated.”
Runyon thanked Walden for his years of service to the state and nation and said he always appreciated Walden’s “responsiveness to help me through the maze that is Washington D.C.”
Oregon State Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, said, “Oregon is losing a tremendous leader and strong voice in Congressman Walden. He and his wife Mylene have made serving the people of Oregon a priority for the past 30 years—we are grateful for their commitmentand dedication.”Jamie McLeod-Skinner ran against Walden in 2018 and lost by a narrower margin than past Walden challengers.
She said in a statement, “Representative Walden’s decision to retire shows the power of our efforts to flip the House and establish accountability in Washington D.C. Since his announcement, I’ve received a lot of calls and I am in the process of returning them. I remain committed to protecting our democracy, building stronger communities, and safeguarding our environment.”
Walden was first elected to represent Oregon’s vast Second Congressional District, the seventh largest in the nation, in 1998. The mostly rural district covers two-thirds of the state.
In his statement, Walden said, “Together we’ve worked to find solutions to the opioid crisis, improve forest health, and increase access to high speed broadband.”
He added, “I fought to save the fire-fighting tanker base in Medford, the VA facility in White City, and I’ve stood up for the ranching and farming way of life that is eastern Oregon.
“Rural Oregon values run deeply in my veins. My ancestors arrived here in 1845 and I grew up on a cherry orchard in The Dalles with parents who survived the Great Depression. They taught me the true meaning of community; the importance of giving back; and the value of hard work. That’s why I’ve given it my all for the people and the way of life we so enjoy in Oregon.”
Walden is the former chairman, and now top Republican, of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Under Walden’s leadership, 93 percent of the bills approved by the committee received bipartisan support on the House floor, with the bulk of the work becoming law. He led efforts to tackle the opioid crisis, increase access to high speed broadband service, modernize the energy sector and move forward on medical research and innovation.
Walden and his wife, Mylene, owned and operated radio stations in Hood River and The Dalles.
Walden served six years in the Oregon House starting in 1989 before serving two years in the Oregon Senate.
As Deputy Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, (NRCC) Walden helped Republicans regain control of the U.S. House in 2010 and keep it in 2012. His colleagues twice elected him Chairman of the NRCC (for the 2014 and 2016 cycles) which produced the biggest back-to-back GOP majorities in U.S. history.
Walden was elected to Congress in 1998 with 61 percent of the vote. He held every challenger to less than 40 percent of the vote in every election including in 2018.
“I am deeply thankful to my supporters who made such a difference at the grassroots level to help achieve huge victories in each election. Likewise, I could not have run or served effectively without the support of my wife and family who backed me every step of the way. To them, I owe the most special thank you,” said Walden.
