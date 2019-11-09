Letters to the editor are limited to 400 words. Longer letters will be edited. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period.
Election-related letters of all types are limited to one letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Wasco, Sherman and Klickitat counties are not accepted.
Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters that are obvious promotions for businesses, products or services will not be printed.
Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author.
The Dalles Chronicle does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond.
Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the word count.
Submit letters via email to TDChron@thedalleschronicle.com or online.
