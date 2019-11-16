What’s happening
Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com
ongoing
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Dalles Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to our home bound individuals. We deliver meals to over 100 people a day Monday through Friday. Seven volunteers are needed each day to ensure seniors and the disabled have access to adequate nutrition. Deliveries start around 11 a.m. Most drivers are done by noon. Call 541-298-8333 to get an application or stop by our office located in The Dalles Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St, The Dalles.
November
Saturday, Nov. 16
DINNER DANCE: 8th Annual Max Nogle dinner, auction and dance, 5 p.m. Dinner, auction and dance will be held at the Grass Valley Pavilion in Grass Valley. Proceeds will go toward continuing improvements to the pavilion. Come and enjoy an evening of good food, fun, and get a look at the upgraded kitchen.
Sunday, November 17
SILENT AUCTION: Zion Lutheran Church invites the public to a silent auction and luncheon in Sawyer Hall starting at 11:15 a.m. with final bids at 1 p.m. Proceeds from the auction will support upgrades of Sawyer Hall, home of Serious Theater and other community functions. Items for auction include collectibles, gift baskets, fine art and museum quality art pottery by Van Briggle. Sawyer Hall is located in the basement of Zion Lutheran Church, located at the corner of 10th and Union Streets in The Dalles.
Monday, November 18
INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION: In celebration of International Education Week, International Exchange Student presentations will be shared beginning at 6 p.m. in the basement of UCC Congregational Church at the corner of Fifth and Court streets, downtown The Dalles. Pizza and drinks provided by The Dalles chapter of the AFS. Bring salad or desert to share. RSVP Rymmel Lovell, volunteer, tlovell@netcnct.net or call 541-296-6546.
SEWING CLUB: A sewing club meets 6 p.m. every Monday at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles, to work on a project. In the upstairs maker space.
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
Tuesday, November 19
RETIRED EDUCATORS: Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators, will meet at noon at the Portage Grill of the Shilo Inn in The Dalles. The program will be presented by Stacey Shaw, administrator of the High School Charter School, Wahtonka Campus. All persons interested in education from Sherman, Wasco and Hood River counties are invited to attend. If not on a “telephone tree,” make your luncheon reservation by calling 541-386-1516 or 541-478-3429.
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 21
AUTHOR READING: Ingrid Wendt will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Wendt, recipient of numerous honors, has been featured on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac. Her first book, Moving the House, was recognized by William Stafford, and her following three books each received an award. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Lisa Farquharson, President/CEO of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Saturday, November 23
ST. PAUL’S CHAPEL 140th CELEBRATION AND OPEN HOUSE....Everyone is welcome!
OPEN HISTORY: The public is invited to visit two historic places in The Dalles—St. Paul’s Episcopal Chapel, celebrating its 140th anniversary, which is located at 5th and Union, and Fort Dalles Museum, located at 15th and Garrison. Both will be open free to all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A worship service will follow Sunday, 8 a.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Chapel, 601 Union, and 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the current home of the congregation, at 1805 Minnesota.
FALL FESTIVAL: Condon’s Fall Festival at the Condon Elks Lodge and Veterans Memorial Hall and all Historic Main Street businesses.
ALTAR SOCIETY: St. Peter’s Altar Society 41st Annual Bazaar. Email stpeterbazaar@gmail.com or phone 541-993-0448.
Tuesday, November 26
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, November 28
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Thanksgiving Day (no meeting). For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Friday, November 29
STARLIGHT PARADE: The parade begins at 6 p.m. at West Sixth and Webber Streets, and rolls through downtown before ending in front of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce office at 404 W. 2nd St. The Tree Lighting Celebration will take place at at the Chamber office at 7 p.m. following the parade. Santa will be available at the tree lighting for photos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.