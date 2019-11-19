What’s happening
November
Thursday, Nov. 21
AUTHOR READING: Ingrid Wendt will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Wendt, recipient of numerous honors, has been featured on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac. Her first book, Moving the House, was recognized by William Stafford, and her following three books each received an award. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meeting noon at Spooky’s. Lisa Farquharson, President/CEO of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, to speak.
Friday, November 22
INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION: In celebration of International Education Week, exchange students will share presentations 6 p.m. in the basement of UCC Congregational Church at Fifth and Court streets in The Dalles
Saturday, November 23
OPEN HISTORY: The public is invited to visit two historic places in The Dalles—St. Paul’s Episcopal Chapel, located at 5th and Union, and Fort Dalles Museum, located at 15th and Garrison. Both will be open free to all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A worship service will follow Sunday, 8 a.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Chapel, 601 Union, and 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
