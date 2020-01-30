Megan Wickersham began her new position as education program assistant for Hood River County Extension and coordinator of its Master Gardeners Program on Nov. 25. She has an insider’s perspective, having been through the Master Gardener program herself—twice.
“I was certified as a Wasco County Master Gardener in 2018 and again in 2019,” said Wickersham. “During that time, I was working part time and volunteering with several community projects, including a school garden. When this position came open, I saw it as a way to combine my degrees, career experience, volunteer background and lifelong love of gardening.
“I learned a lot while volunteering with the Wasco County’s Master Gardener coordinator, and I truly believe in the mission of the Master Gardener program,” she said.
Wickersham graduated from Washington State University in Pullman with a bachelor’s degree in K-8 education. She also earned a master’s in education, reading and literacy from Walden University. Her career experience includes classroom teaching and program coordination and has years’ of experience with community volunteer projects.
This year’s planning for the Master Gardener program began in the gap between Wickersham’s hiring and the departure of Rachel Suits, former Extension education program assistant.
“There was a three-month gap in between (Suits) leaving and my official start date,” Wickersham said. “That was a critical time for securing speakers for the 2020 training, and the Central Gorge Master Gardeners quickly established an advisory committee to ensure a quality program.”
The 2020 program applications were due Jan. 10, with classes starting Jan. 22 and running through April 4 at Hood River Valley Christian Church. The advisory committee worked with Oregon State University faculty and “have designed an outstanding list of topics” that will be led by speakers from Extension programs across the state, as well as several local experts.
Many of those classes will be open to the Gorge community, even if they did not sign up for the Master Gardener Program. Wickersham notes that six classes in the class series are also open to community members, and there will be a summer series as well—a way to bring a learning opportunities to those who may not be able to commit to the Master Gardener program, as well as a program introduction to those who may be interested in joining a future series. There is a drop-in fee of $10.
“I think the Firewise Landscaping class is critical, as the climate and growing needs of our area continue to evolve. The Plant Problem Diagnosis is popular and was also helpful to me personally as a home gardener with plenty of ‘real life scenarios’ to practice on,” she joked.
“And the Growing Berries course will be taught by a well-known berry crops specialist,” she added. “As many home gardeners are adding berries and grapes to their landscape, I think this will be a beneficial and interesting class.”
Wickersham resides in Stevenson, the community where she grew up. She enjoys hiking, visiting the mountains and spending time on the river with her husband, Jeff, and children, Jordan, 12, and Maia and Jenna, 9.
