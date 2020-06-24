A 52-year-old woman from Washougal, Wash., died in a fatal crash on Interstate 84 just east of Rufus Tuesday, June 16.
Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 110 at approximately 4 p.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Van, operated by Shannon Gatlin, 45, of Camas, Wash. was westbound on I-84 when it traveled into the median and rolled several times.
Gatlin was transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles for serious injuries. Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.
The passenger, Vickie McDowell, 52, from Washougal, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OSP was assisted by Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman County Ambulance, North Sherman Fire and Rescue and Oregon Department Of Transportation.
