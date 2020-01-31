With “From Radical Idea to Ratification: Women’s Voting Rights,” the Old Courthouse Regional History Forum Series for 2020 starts this Saturday, Feb. 1, at the 1859 Courthouse Building, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles. Programs begin at 1:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom. The old courthouse is behind the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Center at the west side of downtown.
Speaker Janice Dilg is principal of a historical consulting firm and state coordinator for an online resource for the 2020 centennial of the 19th Amendment which extended voting rights to women. She will tell the story of Sylvia Thompson (D-The Dalles) who introduced the bill ratifying the amendment in the 1920 special session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.