The Dalles Art Center is collaborating on a 66-foot steamrolled print project featuring 11 artists working with communities along a 220-mile stretch of the Gorge. Each community will be represented by 4 x 6 foot carved wood panels which will be connected end-to-end and printed using a steamroller on Aug. 24 at Maryhill Museum of Art as part of a public event.
Neal Harrington is the selected artist for The Dalles and will be in town from June 9 – 22 to learn about the area and complete his work. Harrington was born in South Dakota, graduated from the University of South Dakota with a B.F.A. in 1998 and followed that with a M.F.A. from Wichita State University in 2001. He resides in Arkansas, where he is an Associate Professor of Art and Gallery Director at Arkansas Tech University. Harrington’s prints have been displayed in exhibits around the country.
Prior to beginning his work, Harrington and Scott Stephenson, the Executive Director of The Dalles Art Center, will host a public meeting on June 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the art center for anyone wishing to contribute ideas to the project: While the design and detail of the project will be Harrington’s decision, input from the community is welcomed.
From June 12 – 22 Harrington will complete the project, and do so in full view of The Dalles residents.
“He’ll be at different areas throughout town,” said Stephenson. “He’ll carve in different spots on certain days, such as the farmer’s market on June 15. He’ll do a workshop for the community while he’s here, as well.”
The resulting 4 x 66 foot print will be on view in Maryhill’s M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust Education Center from Sept. 3-25, with the possibility of additional venues in the future. The project is the first collaborative one many Stephenson hopes can bring the community together.
“What I like about this project is it’s an opportunity for us to engage with the community,” said Stephenson. “It’s also a connection between an old craft — print making — and a new application, while drawing the community in and having them be involved. There are a lot of resources at work, and having a large community project like this can lead to future collaborations.”
To view Harrington’s work, visit his website at nealkharrington.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.