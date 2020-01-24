Your Voice
Stay in Salem to vote
To the editor,
Though the 2020 legislative session has just begun, our newly appointed state senator, Lynn Findley, appears to have already made his mind up on certain legislation before it is out of the starting gate. The legislation in question is a revised version of last year’s Clean Energy Jobs bill (HB2020).
In a recent newsletter to constituents, Senator Findley said the new “cap and trade” bill will “do nothing but bankrupt Oregon businesses and families.” Instead of simply accepting this unsupported scare tactic, I did some research.
In its current draft form, this bill (called Legislative Concept 19) addresses many of the concerns that opponents had to HB2020. Here are some of the primary compromises:
Fuel price increases—LC19 leaves rural Oregonians exempt from fuel price increases resulting from the legislation, while imposing increases in metro areas from 2022-2025, until at least 19 counties voluntarily decide to participate in the program.
Taxing natural gas users—LC19 will not impose a carbon tax on industries using natural gas for energy, cutting in half the number of facilities that will be regulated.
Further, LC19 provides that funds from selling emissions credits would be specifically targeted toward wildfire prevention, which would seriously benefit rural Oregonians. Here in Wasco County, we have all seen the devastating effects of increasing wildfire activity.
Climate change is upon us, thanks to our unbridled consumption of fossil fuels. It’s time to pay the piper. Status quo and wishful thinking by our leaders will not be enough. As history shows, industries will choose their current financial benefit over the good of future generations. And so will most individuals. This is where good government comes in. Responsible regulations are necessary, and regulations to reduce our carbon consumption are among the most necessary of all right now.
Many compromises have already been made to address the opposition to last year’s cap and trade bill. It’s time for Senator Findley and his Republican colleagues to stop their flat-out opposition to any and all carbon regulation simply because it’s the party line, bought and paid for by big oil, the richest, most destructive industry on Earth.
Please join me in writing to Senator Findley to let him know that walking out to circumvent the democratic process will not be tolerated. We expect him to do the job our taxes are paying him to do and stay in Salem to vote; Sen.LynnFindley@oregonlegislature.gov.
Deborah Ferrer
The Dalles
Extinguish war flames
To the editor,
It’s heartening to see growing support in the Senate for limiting Trump’s use of war powers. Last week the House passed a resolution to limit his war powers against Iran. The measure, although it doesn’t carry the force of law, said Trump should withdraw U.S. forces from conflict with Iran within 30 days if he does not get congressional approval.
Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley should push for the same, or even a stronger version, in the Senate.
We do not want war with Iran, and we most definitely do not want this rogue, impulsive president to create or fan any more war flames.
Vicki Nunenkamp
Hood River
Cooperate, negotiate
To the editor,
In small towns and rural areas, depending on your neighbors is a way of life. We pride ourselves in taking care of each other when needed, regardless of the things that separate us, like politics or religion.
It would be good for our state senators to take a clue from this cooperative style, so they can work together effectively on legislation that affects all of us. There are items on Oregon’s 2020 legislative agenda, like funding for police and wildfire protection, that are important to all of us and that need to be dealt with conscientiously, not thrown under the bus by partisan politics.
This year our state senators need to stay in Salem and negotiate all legislation before them in good faith, instead of sowing seeds of mistrust among us and taking off for the hills as they did last year.
Pamela Starling
Mosier
What does 2020 offer?
To the editor,
What does 2020 have to offer us?
With an honorable daily reading and diligent study and open discussion of all the scriptures, they reveal that we should see England take up her assigned role as protector of Israel. With the completion of Brexit we should see the currently silent war England has been engaged in with Catholic Europe for 500 years shift to a different geographical arena. England will abandon Europe allowing the Russian bear to begin her conquest of that continent.
We are going to see a different England. The new British prime minister, Boris Johnson, along with his hand-picked cabinet, are firm supporters of Israel. Is Britain mentioned in Scripture? Yes, Britain is referred to in the Hebrew scriptures as an island nation that is successful in world trade, maintains a powerful navy and is a source of tin.
The Scriptures foretold that this powerful island nation would be instrumental in reestablishing the nation of Israel, which she did after World War I with the Balfour Declaration. Since then she has faltered in aiding Israel and those within the body of the “one truth” have been waiting for England to reverse her course. It is time. We can expect what King Henry 8th began to resume once again: protestant England and Catholic Europe fighting not for the freedom of Europe but for the right of Israel to exist.
There is another nation identified in scripture that will side with England, Saudi Arabia. We should see more British and American military personal on the Arabian Peninsula from this alliance.
The Scriptures reveal that peace and justice will come to individuals who align themselves politically with Israel now, not Democratic and Republicans. I know it’s nearly impossible for you to touch the books, let alone read them. I must speak for the scriptures in order to prick your curiosity and rouse your courage to look into them for the answers we all seek.
“For behold in those days and at that time, when I restore the fortunes of Judah and Jerusalem, I will gather all the nations and bring them down to the valley of Jehoshaphat, then I will enter into judgment with them there on behalf of my people and my inheritance, Israel, whom they have scattered among the nations, and they have divided up my land.”
With humility I offer that brave individual the opportunity to understand the universal question... “What is truth?”
Gary Fischer
The Dalles
